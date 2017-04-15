Chris Brown goes from the hotel to the dance floor in his new music for “Privacy.” After a small delay, the 27-year-old Grammy winner officially dropped the visual Friday (April 14) and it’s chocked full of sparkly wardrobe options, neon lights, and lots of dance choreography.

The Riveting Entertainment directed-video opens with Brown dancing his way through the hotel and casino all while following his love interest. The two finally meet up in a crowded hotel elevator, but once the doors open, she leads him into a sensual dance odyssey with a bevy of other half-dressed beauties.

Brown also throws in a tribute to Michael Jackson towards the end of the video.

Check out “Privacy” below.

