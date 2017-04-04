He’s not in the Final Four this year, but Don Q is racking up points in the game. Following the tradition of the esteemed New York lyricists before him, he shows us why he is an artist to watch out for in his “Chosen One” video.

READ: Don Q Narrates His Come Up On “Corner Stories”

The visuals for Q’s Corner Stories single features DJ Whoo Kid and a whole bunch of special effects. Capturing candid shots of Yankee Stadium and the city’s captivating skyline, the Dan The Man-directed video matches the vibes of the Bronx rapper’s temperament.

READ: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q Run From Police In “Bag On Me” Video

In what almost seems like a teaser, the flick gets us ready for more of the Highbridge Label star’s upcoming Corner Stories visuals.

READ: It’s Been A “Long Damn Time” Coming For CyHi The Prynce