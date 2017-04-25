As Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office draws near (the actual date is Saturday, April 29) Trump finds himself in a reflective state about the promises he put forth while on the campaign trail compared with what he’s accomplished so far.

During an interview with The Associated Press, Trump touched on several topics including his awkward meeting the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, appointing Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and his positive relationship with Congress and his not so positive relationship with the media. However one of the more striking portions of the interview was when Trump admitted to not realizing how enormous a responsibility it is being president.

“Well the one thing I would say — and I say this to people — I never realized how big it was. Everything’s so like, you know the orders are so massive. I was talking to —

Associated Press: You mean the responsibility of it, or do you mean —

“One, there’s great responsibility. When it came time to, as an example, send out the 59 missiles, the Tomahawks in Syria. I’m saying to myself, “You know, this is more than just like, 79 (sic) missiles. This is death that’s involved,” because people could have been killed. This is risk that’s involved, because if the missile goes off and goes in a city or goes in a civilian area — you know, the boats were hundreds of miles away — and if this missile goes off and lands in the middle of a town or a hamlet …. every decision is much harder than you’d normally make.”

This admission comes just as reports indicate Donald Trump’s approval rating is the lowest of any president this early in his term. The only other president to boast this unflattering accomplishment was Bill Clinton in 1993, according to a Gallup poll. Now having gotten his feet wet, Trump also realizes that working with each agency within Washington isn’t the same as working with a company.

” It’s massive. And every agency is, like, bigger than any company. So you know, I really just see the bigness of it all, but also the responsibility. And the human responsibility. You know, the human life that’s involved in some of the decisions.”

