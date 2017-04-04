Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but Drizzy Drake also has a close affinity for shiny things. After breaking the bank on his Stone Island chain made by Ben Baller’s IFandco company, the 6 God went shoppin’ with the legendary jeweler one more time.

This time, Drake put down a cool $120,000 for a colorful, diamond encrusted Owl charm and matching chain. While his More Life album remains high on the Billboard charts, it appears that October’s Very Own is enjoying all the fruits of his labor.

Custom Fully Iced Multi-Colored OVO Owl on Hermes Link Chain. Specially made for the 1 and only @champagnepapi #Drake #OVO #MoreLife #CustomJewelry #IFANDCO A post shared by IF & Co. (@ifandco) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Drizzy also shared his excitement on Instagram.

@benballer out here going insane 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Here’s a closer look at Infandco’s impeccable Korean craftsmanship.