More Diamonds: Drake Copped Another Hefty Chain From Ben Baller
Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but Drizzy Drake also has a close affinity for shiny things. After breaking the bank on his Stone Island chain made by Ben Baller’s IFandco company, the 6 God went shoppin’ with the legendary jeweler one more time.
READ: Ben Baller Makes Trinidad James A $35k Egyptian Chain
This time, Drake put down a cool $120,000 for a colorful, diamond encrusted Owl charm and matching chain. While his More Life album remains high on the Billboard charts, it appears that October’s Very Own is enjoying all the fruits of his labor.
READ: Celebrity Jeweler Ben Baller Drops 5 Business Jewels
Drizzy also shared his excitement on Instagram.
Here’s a closer look at Infandco’s impeccable Korean craftsmanship.