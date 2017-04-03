Drake Revives Gritty London Television Show, ‘Top Boy’

Drake just made another play that further exposes his love affair with London. According to multiple sources, not only has Drizzy purchased the rights to the gritty U.K. television drama Top Boy, but he will also become a character on the show.

Prior to the announcement, rumors floated around for years about the Toronto native’s interest in continuing the defunct series for season 3. The story follows a group of London youth who face the trials and tribulations associated with the street gangs of East London.

Top Boy star Ashley Walters told the Mirror that he is discussing an upcoming role for Drake on the forthcoming season. The two have been meeting about about the show’s revival, and hope to bring it to Netflix in 2018. Skepta is also rumored to have a role on the upcoming third season.

Drake’s newly released More Life album remains at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts.