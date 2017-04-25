Drake To Host First-Ever NBA Awards

Drake first flexed his hosting skills at the 2014 ESPYs but the self-proclaimed “6 God” will be the master of ceremonies, once again, for the first-ever NBA Awards.

The inaugural NBA Awards on TNT will take place on Monday, June 26, at Basketball City at New York City’s Pier 36 at 9 p.m. ET. The ceremony will honor the league’s top performers in categories like Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.

Additional categories that will be voted in by fans and on social media will be announced on Thursday, April 27, during TNT’s Inside The NBA.

Drake’s relationship with the league runs deep. The global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors hosts Drake Night in his native Canada each year and has been a frequent VIP guest courtside as well as the NBA All-Star Games. The “Jumpman” rapper’s hosting gig follows the release of his recent playlist project More Life, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Dick Clark Productions will produce the NBA Awards on TNT. More details will be announced at a later date.

Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th – tune in. pic.twitter.com/oGnXALihkq — Drizzy (@Drake) April 25, 2017

