Box-braid Kenny has been the talk of the town ever since the release of his latest LP DAMN. and to the surprise of no one, Kendrick Lamar’s record has earned real estate at the top of the charts. The first week, K. Dot earned 603,000 equivalent units, and now it’s projected the 14-track album will go on to be No. 1 again earning a 233,000 equivalent units.

While there are many who believe there’s an unspoken but obvious rivalry between Mr. Graham and Mr. Duckworth, Drake quickly put that to bed by praising Kendrick’s album sales.

A word from Drake 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TmT3CRbp7T — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) April 29, 2017

Drake’s More Life moved 505,000 equivalent album units, selling nearly half of what Views did, but still landed at No. 1. Kendrick’s DAMN. sold 98,000 more going on to become 2017’s highest selling debut. But let Drake tell it, he’s thankful hip-hop is moving the culture regardless of who’s selling the most records.

Admirable indeed.