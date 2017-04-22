In October 2016, D.R.A.M. released his debut album, Big Baby D.R.A.M., to fanfare. The project peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and featured guest performances from Lil Yachty, Young Thug and the incomparable Erykah Badu. Now, the Virginia native returns with another melody that’ll get you moving this Saturday afternoon (April 22).

READ: Meet D.R.A.M., The Man Behind Beyoncé’s Favorite Happy Song

The 28-year-old enlisted Juicy J and A$AP Rocky to unleash the turn-up vibes on “Gilligan.” The track was also produced by D.R.A.M. and Juicy J.

🏝GILLIGAN🏝 featuring @asaprocky & @juicyj. Produced by me & Juicy J. S/o to @boootlegstudios on the artwork. Link in bio👶🏾 A post shared by B I G B A B Y 👶🏾 (@bigbabydram) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Vibe out to the replay-worthy song below.