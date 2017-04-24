Ducko McFli put his thinking cap to good use during a recent studio session when he married 21 Savage’s aggressive trap sounds with a little emo-ness from Kanye West. With inspiration from Yeezy’s critically acclaimed 808s & Heartbreaks album, Ducko brought the young Atlanta rapper’s thuggery to a even more heartless place.

READ: 21 Savage Announces ‘Issa’ Tour With Young M.A, Tee Grizzley And Young Nudy

On his latest remix, the producer blends 21’s “Heartless” verses over a newly reconstructed version of Kanye’s “Heartless” instrumental. While we hear Yeezy crooning off in the distance, the rapper’s wordplay takes the track to a place where you’re more likely to hear guns blasting over romantic rhymes.

Currently, the McFli is working on new material with the Ear Drummers camp, and promises fans that he has more surprise collaborations ready for the summer.

READ: Mike WiLL Made-It, 21 Savage, YG & Migos Pledge Allegiance To Gucci