Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman Loera has been under lock and key at 10 South, the wing of Metropolitan Correctional Center with the highest security, since January, and he is not feeling it. The Mexico native has been complaining to his lawyers, who have in turn been bringing his complaints to the court, about how he is being treated in the Manhattan-based prison.

According to The New York Times, the notorious El Chapo has submitted 11 grievances to jail officials within the past month, which include his frustration with being locked in his cell for 23 hours a day and restricted access to meetings with his lawyers and family, the inability to choose what he wants to watch on TV while exercising and general distaste for the tap water at the facility. He would prefer bottled water.

To refresh your memory, Guzman is a two-time prison escapee who has been charged with killing thousands of people during Mexico’s drug wars. So, the fact that corrections officers seem to be keeping him under close watch is warranted. But the court seems to be showing some leniency toward his other requests. He is now given six small bottles of water a day. He has also been permitted to buy a small clock and radio from the commissary.

While all of the pieces in the case against El Chapo are still being put together, it seems he will continue to push limits until his prison stay has reached his standards.