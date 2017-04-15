The magic of love is that sometimes you never know when it will come your way. The case goes for the iconic Erykah Badu, who recently shared her devotion to the new man in her life, Carl Jones.

On Friday (April 14), the singer shared on Instagram her sentiments on her relationship along with a cute gif of the two. “I got a second, I mean third, I mean “forf” time at LUV!” Jones is a producer known for his work on the modern classic, The Boondocks along with Black Dynamite. He also voices Coach Bundy on the hilarious Comedy Central animated series, Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

The two have shared hints about their relationship with subtle flirting, not to mention Jones’ Instagram solely features of photo of the couple from March.

Invitation☄️ @iamcarljones I got a second I mean third I mean forf time at LUV! A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Carl Jones (@iamcarljones) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

The two have known each other since his Adult Swim days, with Badu providing a guest spot on a special musical episode of Black Dynamite titled, “The Wizard of Watts.”

The two also share a love for sculpting.

Aug. 11, 2014 , 1:26AM ,Los Angeles : sculpting with black clay with carl jones aka thugnificent aka tube steak aka 😍💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Just all the goals.

@iamcarljones I love you❤️💜#SoulTrainAwards

Production partna and best friend on this school called erf — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 28, 2016

Thank You For The Opportunity https://t.co/bAQVVwY4gK — Carl Jones (@iamcarljones) November 28, 2016

Here’s to love and happiness for our new favorite couple.