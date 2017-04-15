F. Gary Gray already has an impressive resume with Friday, Set If Off, The Italian Job, and Straight Outta Compton among his credits, but his new film could be his biggest work yet. The lauded director helms Fate of the Furious, the latest installment of the Fast & Furious flicks, speeding into theaters Friday (April 14).

READ: Celebrities Attend ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Screening After-Party In Atlanta

In the racing film, starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Charlize Therone, and Jason Statham, Gray focussed on extending the story from a fresh perspective.

The plot finds Dom (played by Diesel) turing against the globe-trotting crew after being coerced into working for a cyberterrorist.

“I bring a certain tone because it is somewhat dramatic in certain areas, it’s a different story,” the 47-year-old director told VIBE’s Editor-in-Chief, Datwon Thomas.

“You laughed in Straight Outta Compton, you laughed in Friday, you can’t really escape that in my movies,” Gray continued. “And I think I added a little bit of that special sauce in [Fate of the Furious].

Gray also explained why New York City is a perfect backdrop for high-octane street racing, and spoke to VIBE ’s influence on the film franchise.

Peep the full interview in the video above.

WATCH: F. Gary Gray Speaks on Directing “Friday” and “Law Abiding Citizen”