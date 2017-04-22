In the previous months, Faith Evans announced a forthcoming studio album that not only features her powerhouse vocals, but the voice of her late husband, Biggie Smalls. The King & I (May 19) hosts the current singles “Ten Wife Commandments,” and “NYC” feat. Jadakiss. Now, the New Jersey native released the third single, “Legacy,” plus a nostalgic video.

The visual projects a series of vintage studio footage of the pair, and features cameos from Brooklyn mainstays Maino and Junior M.A.F.I.A. cohort, Lil Cease. “If there were a title track for The King & I, it would be ‘Legacy,'” Evans said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “This song absolutely sums up the theme of the album.”

In a previous interview with VIBE, the “Soon As I Get Home” artist shared her thoughts on inserting Biggie’s lyrics on the new material. “Biggie’s verses can still go toe to toe with anyone out now,” Evans said. “But my approach was to make sure these songs sound like new songs.”

Take a trip down memory lane with Evans and Big above.