Fast & Furious will receive the Generation Award at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, marking the first time the award show will give the honor to a film franchise rather than an individual actor.

Fast & Furious star and producer Vin Diesel will accept the award alongside his co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordan Brewster.

Since 1992, the Generation Award has honored talent with a body of work throughout their career that speaks directly to the MTV audience. Past recipients include Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey.

Giving further attention to the Fast & Furious franchise, J Balvin, Pitbull and Camila Cabello will perform their The Fate of the Furious single “Hey Ma” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. This will be the song’s first televised performance since its release in March.

As well, MTV will air marathons of the first three Fast & Furious films this weekend. They will feature a trivia game hosted by stars Diesel and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, offering social engagers a chance to win a trip to attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by actor and comedian Adam Devine, with the telecast airing live on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. EST from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

This article was originally published on Billboard.