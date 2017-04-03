Police body cam footage released over the weekend show Latina Herring arguing with her boyfriend just hours before he killed her and her 8-year-son with an Ak-47. In the grainy footage captured by WCMH-TV, police were called to a Florida WAWA at 3:20 in the morning on Monday (March 27) to diffuse an argument between Herring and Allen Cashe about house keys.

About 20 minutes later law enforcement were called to a home on Hays Drive. Per the video released by the department, officers can be heard telling Herring to stop dialing 911.

“She’s making false accusations,” one officer said. “It’s the second time she’s done it.” Another cop accuses Herring of being misinformed and to stop calling for help.

“We’re going to handle it,” an officer says to Herring. “Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.”

Cashe is said to have killed Allen and her son at about 6:30AM and attempted to also kill her 7-year-old as well as her father. The remaining survivors remain in the hospital.

