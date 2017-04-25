In celebration of Lemonade’s first anniversary, Beyoncé announced the Formation Scholars awards, which will specifically aid female students seeking undergraduate and graduate educations for the 2017-2018 academic year.

READ: Twitter Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ Album

According to Queen B’s website, only women who are seeking undergraduate or graduate degrees in the creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies are eligible. They also must be enrolled at one for the four participating institutions: Howard University, Spelman College, Parsons School of Design and Berklee College of Music. With this new scholarship, Mrs. Carter hopes to encourage young women who are “unafraid to think outside the box, and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

READ Beyonce Releases “Die With You” Video As Gift To Jay Z On Ninth Wedding Anniversary

It hasn’t been made clear how much will be given to each recipient, but with the rising student loan debt, we’re sure any financial assistance will be appreciated. Along with helping young women pursue their creative dreams, it was also announced Beyonce’s Lemonade album recently won a prestigious Peabody Award . It was cited for “the audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

Good job, Bey!