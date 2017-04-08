Frank Ocean Connects With Jay Z And Tyler, The Creator On “Biking”

Frank Ocean’s newly-instated Blonded Radio on Beats 1 gifts listeners with joy each episode. Although he’s notched three editions under his radio belt so far, he’s left fans with a new melody to mull over, this time getting the masses excited for a star-studded collaboration.

According to Pitchfork, “Biking” debuted on the Grammy Award-abstaining artist’s Apple Music program (Apr. 7), and revealed that the breezy tune features Jay Z and Odd Future captain, Tyler, The Creator.

Per Genius, “Biking” is the third release from the Channel Orange singer’s 2017 catalog. To get your playlists prepared for the summer, Ocean previously shared his vocals for Calvin Harris’ replay-worthy “Slide,” and the 29-year-old surprised fans with a solo melody, “Chanel.”

In August 2016, Ocean unleashed a new soundscape, Blonde, to fanfare. The 17-track album featured vocals from Beyonce and Andre 3000. In a rare video interview that surfaced earlier this year, the New Orleans native shared the inspiration behind the aforementioned album, and its predecessor Endless. “There’s no fantasy on this record, or any of the music,” he said. “It’s all, for better or worse, autobiographical, just my experience, the foundation of what’s made me who I am today.”

“BIKING” By Frank, Jay and I. My Lyrics. pic.twitter.com/Qp3dSfG5TG — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 8, 2017

