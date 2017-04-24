Frank Ocean & Young Thug “Slide” Up On A New ‘Endless’ Remix

Frank Ocean’s Saturday night blonded RADIO show on Beats 1 is becoming more entertaining than SNL. On this past weekend’s show alone, he debuted a new song titled “Lens,” along with an alternate version featuring Travi$ Scott.

He had more to share after giving away two potential hits, namely one with Young Thug, from his Endless recording sessions. Ocean dropped off a revamped version of “Slide” with a guest verse from Young Thug.

Word is that the crooner will be premiering new tunes on the show every week moving forward.