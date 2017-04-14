French Montana takes a different approach with his “Unforgettable” video by adding an #UnforgettableDanceChallenge.

The Bronx rapper traveled to Kampala, Uganda with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee to shoot the song’s visuals, which captures the locals of the area breaking down their best dance moves.

Along with the high energy song, Montana unveils his attempt at a viral challenge and recruits Travis Scott for the launch on his Instagram page.

#unforgettabledancechallenge 💃🕺🏽#travisscott 🌊 A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

In the last few minutes of the high energy Spiff TV directed video, the plot takes a turn for the worse as we see French captured by Ugandan forces. While we settle in to witness what’s happening, we start to hear Future’s verse from “No Pressure” which hints that we’ll probably see more of Montana in Uganda.

#FrenchMontana putting #JustSul on the hop game! 😂👍💯@FrenchMontana @JustSul #UnforgettableDanceChallenge #WSHH A post shared by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

