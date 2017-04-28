An inaugural island event known as Fyre Festival was supposed to be a two-weekend getaway for individuals with disposable income who wanted to soak up sweet Bahamian rays while listening to some of the hottest names in music such as Migos, Lil Yachty and Disclosure.

…However, what these young and privileged individuals got was lost luggage, missing passports, cheese sandwiches, District 12 tents and a boatload of questions. While the Twitterverse couldn’t help but laugh at the expense of these wealthy young men and women, those “trapped” in the Bahamas during the noggin-scratching episode urged people for help, as they wanted to get home by any means necessary.

If you ask me, the jokes and memes were warranted, seeing as this was a cautious tale exploring how companies will take advantage of impressionable, gullible, privileged millennials through materialistic allure. The worst part is that a lot of people still fall for it.

Let’s look at it this way: You can see some of the artists on the bill at U.S. festivals and concerts for a fraction of the price. General admission passes for Coachella are $399, while VIP passes are $899. For the sold-out Lollapalooza Festival, general admission tix are priced at $355, while a four-day VIP ticket sells for $2,200. Fyre Festival’s tickets ranged from $1,000 to $12,000, with VIP packages going for as much as $250,000. Tickets reportedly sold out for Fyre before a line-up was even announced.

Prospective attendees should have taken into consideration the extremely-high ticket prices from the jump. If two of the biggest music festivals in America are significantly cheaper than a no-name festival that’s in its first year? Red flag. Gory, blood-red flag.

While organizer Ja Rule was quick to say that the festival wasn’t a scam, no one can deny that the line-up and the ads for the festival were, more or less, feeding into the ideas that millennials love the idea of the glamorous life, and they love things that are “in” and mainstream.

Many of the artists on the line-up are currently some of the hottest names in music, and the festival advertisement featured the Mount Rushmore of social media models like Chanel Iman, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, enjoying their time on a luxurious Bahamian island (which you can totally do too, if you come to Fyre Fest). If we can live like Kendall Jenner for a few days, and Migos is bumpin’ “Bad And Boujee” for the umpteenth time, I guess we’re in, right? For me, no, I’m good. But for those who love to post up for the ‘gram and turn up on Snapchat about the life they’re living and you’re not, it’s basically their wet dream.

Well played.

Not only did headlines surface a few weeks ago reporting that concertgoers still hadn’t seen pictures of their luxury villas, but the festival was slow to pay some of their performers. I know it can be difficult to get things together on your first go-around, but if you’re promising quality, gosh darn it, get those screws tightened. The more I read into it, the more I shake my head. Not only were the festivities not ready on time, but no attendees were alerted about it until they got there. More money of theirs flushed down the drain.

I’m not through with you privileged boys and girls, either. I hope that this festival teaches you a lesson. Just because you have the money to do something, it doesn’t mean you have to do it. You may want to stunt on all-a-dem, but in the end, when you blindly and willfully throw your money at something, what happens? Why throw your money, a lot of money, at something you have no clue about?

In the words of motivational speaker Tyra Banks, “learn something from this.”