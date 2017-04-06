G-Herbo Dreams About The Perfect Escape In “Take Me Away”

G-Herbo hasn’t slowed down for anything after performing at SXSW just last month. Now, as he’s gearing up to release his forthcoming new album, Humble Beast, the Chicago kid gives us his new video for “Take Me Away.” The song was previously released in December as a loosie after his Strictly 4 My Fans mixtape.

READ: G Herbo Shows Growth On His ‘Welcome To Fazoland 1.5′ Mixtape

The flame spitter is seen riding down the countryside to a lavish, yet unassuming crib in the LVTRTOINNE-directed video. He reflects about his days on the gritty 78th and Essex block with his mother, who often made sure he was safe from the vicious environment. And as he always does, Herbo pays homage to the many fans that feel his deep emotion on the sobering chorus where he raps, “Lord take me away/From all the people that ain’t tryna help make me away/I told my mama no more struggling, it’s gon be okay/Yeah I was hustlin’ in them streets tryna make me a way.”

READ: Dave East, G Herbo & Don Q Tear The Beat To Shreds On “No Hook”

In an interview with The FADER, the rapper formally known as Lil Herb says that the video is based on him finding his own getaway from the tragic violence of his old neighborhood. “When you come from the places I come from, you visualize that type of getaway to a place like where we shot the video, but it’s a vision that you never think you’ll ever really touch,” he tells the publication.