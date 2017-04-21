George Clinton Performs At Paisley Park For Prince Fans

George Clinton and P-Funk got the party started at Minnesota’s Paisley Park on Thursday afternoon (Apr. 20), kicking off a four-day concert in honor of the late-great Prince.

Clinton and P-Funk performed for nearly 90 minutes at the sold-out event, according to USA Today. During the weekend’s festivities, fans will be treated to “panel discussions with Prince collaborators, performances from former bandmates and a firsthand look inside the Purple One’s home.”

Shortly after Prince’s passing, Clinton spoke candidly about the superstar with Rolling Stone, stating that he was “the epitome of a rock star.”

“When you see him on stage with those people and they’re giving him props like he’s supposed to be getting, you realize, ‘Damn, this motherf**ker is all that,'” he said.

In commemoration of the one-year anniversary of Prince’s passing, today (Apr. 21), his bandmates from The Revolution will perform hits from his iconic 1984 album, Purple Rain, and the funk band The Time will perform on Saturday (Apr. 22).