Other than becoming a bonafide box-office hit, Jordan Peele’s first-feature film Get Out is breaking records as well.

READ: ’Get Out’ Soars Past $100 Million At U.S. Box Office

According to Kinja, the film is now the highest-grossing debut for a writer-director based on an original screenplay, a record previously set by 1999’s The Blair Witch Project. Get Out has raked in $150 million in the United States, surpassing Blair Witch’s $140 million gross. Peele is also the first African-American writer-director to earn $100 million in his first film.

READ: Spoiler Alert: Jordan Peele Shares Weary Alternative Ending For ‘Get Out’

Get Out grossed over $100 million in just three weeks. Even more impressive, the horror flick was able to obtain massive success on a relatively small budget of just under $5 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the film was in seventh place with moviegoers this week, in its sixth week in theaters.