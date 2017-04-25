Gorillaz have released numerous tracks from their upcoming album Humanz, in both conventional and remixed form.

The newest export from the album, following their Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration “Let Me Out” from earlier this month, is the smooth, funky “The Apprentice,” which features English singer-songwriters Rag‘n’Bone Man and RAY BLK, and the rapper Zebra Katz.

Watch the song’s video above, and look out for Humanz this Friday (April 28).

