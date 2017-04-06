Gucci Mane Unleashes “Pardon Me” With Rocko And “Drop Top Wizop (Freestyle)”

Gucci Mane is back at it again—he’s eating up rap beats by the dozen. Don’t call him a rap monster, though, trap monster would be a more appropriate title.

This week the East Atlanta trendsetter laced his fans with two brand new tracks, one of which features his ol’ friend Rocko. On “Pardon Me,” Guwop and Rocko talk down on the haters over a cinemtaic 808 Mafia-produced number. He also shredded a new Murda Beatz production for a track he calls the “Drop Top Wizop” Freestyle.

Gucci is currently making rounds on his national Trap God tour.

