Hot 97 Announces Their Lineup For Summer Jam 2017

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is well underway. Some of hip-hop and rap’s hottest stars will light up MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, Jun. 11.

While fans will find out who will be performing on the fest’s stadium stage tomorrow (Apr. 25) at 4 p.m. EST, the N.Y.-based radio station has announced the performers for the concert’s festival stage, which is outside of the stadium.

Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M., PnB Rock, Young M.A., Dave East, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Q, Casanova and Phresher will be the main performers on the festival stage. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Apr. 28.

