Interview: MMG’s Scrilla Is Making Boss Moves To Live Up To ‘God’s Will’

Andre “Scrilla” Scott felt his excitement mounting as he walked off the plane upon arriving in New York City last month. During Rozay’s recent promo run, Scrilla rolled with the MMG label CEO as he spent the weekend rubbing elbows with the likes of Funkmaster Flex while celebrating the release of Rozay’s ninth studio album Rather You Than Me. For the mainstream rookie, things like jet lag have already become a thing of the past. After spending numerous weeks traveling alongside the Maybach Musi camp across the country while taking mental notes on how to carry himself just like the bawse, the Broward kid has absorbed plenty of beneficial pointers from his current mentor.

“The travelling is pretty much preparing me for the road myself,” said Scrilla. “I get to see all the do’s and the don’ts early in the game. When it’s time for me to go on the road, there will be certain things I can adjust to opposed to just coming into the game without any type of experience.”

Scrilla has nearly a decade of experience under his belt, but has been working to forecast right time to take in the shine of his own talented beam. Not long after dropping his 2014 mixtape I’m A Trustory Doe, Rozay officially signed him to MMG. After earning his new spot next to plattinum artists, he worked effortlessly to surpass everyone’s expectations by making the recording studio his new home. No apartment was really needed in all reality.

Within the past year, the Hollywood, FL native garnered new fans with street heavy tracks like “Scrillmatic” and “Supa Cindy,” featuring Rick Ross and Sam Sneak. His breakthrough single “Fork In The Pot” spread all over radio stations around the nation, and landed on MMG’s 2016 mixtape Priorities 5. Scrilla also recently added track 12 off Rather You Than Me , “Triple Platinum,” to his growing list of impressive performances.

“At first, when Rozay gave me the beat, the idea was already there,” Scrilla says about the record. “I listened to it a few times, and then I went in the studio. I sat there and kind of zoned out honestly. I sat there and I thought about it. Me and the homie Safe had a collaborative talk about it in the beginning. Then I rolled around in my car with it and caught a vibe. The moment I caught the vibe I stopped everything I was doing and went straight to the studio to handle business. When I say I dropped everything, I mean I literally dropped everything. I didn’t care if I had to use the bathroom. With all that energy, I did the verse in 15 minutes tops.”

Scrilla knew how his verse sounded, but he didn’t hear the completed song in full until last February when he attended a studio session with Jay Z. During the outing, Ross played several songs off his new album for Hov before he got to “Triple Platinum.” As soon as the Roc Nation CEO looked up with approval, Scrilla didn’t know how to handle it.

“I didn’t even hear the mixed version until we were in L.A.,” said Scrilla. “Rozay played it for JAY Z. That’s the day I really heard it. When he played it, Hov looked up and was like “nice verse.” He said it a couple more times, and I was like “Damn, Hov telling me nice verse. I didn’t even know how to take the moment. I wanted to jump up on the table to do the Harlem Shake or something. I didn’t know what to do. It was a situation to embrace.”

With that kind of inspiration and encouragement, Scrilla refuses to let his momentum die out. Recently, the emcee has been in the studio with the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Meek Mill, Wale, and rising producers like J Manifest to put the finishing touches on his next project God’s Will.

The MMG freshman releases his latest EP on Apr. 24, which is a date will always strike a nerve in his mind and soul. It serves as the anniversary of his young son Kaiti’s death. The sensitive subject still takes a toll on him to this day, however, he’s ready to overcome his struggles as a grieving father and take on new roles as inspirational character for others in similar struggles.

“I think this is one of those releases that the game has been missing. Being an artist that’s been on the rise for so long with notoriety, I haven’t been noticed in the categories that I need to be noticed in like I’ve been overlooked for many years, but at the end of the day I still have to captivate the people.”

Over the weekend (Apr 23), Scrilla applied the lessons he learned from his MMG mentor when he previewed the EP inside Cool J’s clothing store in Miami Gardens. DJ Meat played the best of Scrilla’s catalog while ice cold bottles of Belaire Rose made their way around the room. Scrilla made a humble entrance and gave thanks to everyone who helped him get to where he is today. He discussed each record with host Shaheem Reid, and even offered up the meaning behind the unique album cover.

“That’s a child from the Liberian projects,” Scrilla explained. “From apartments filled with two million roaches, seven million rats, and a bunch of ratchet ass people. In the face of that child is just pain. That thorn is blocking everything he’s trying to get out of. But he’s got that one finger up for one chance at life. The big gold cuban links symbolize… kiss my ass.”

Scrilla’s latest EP God’s Will is available everywhere.