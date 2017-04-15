Isaiah Thomas’ Sister Dies In Car Accident

Chyna Thomas, sister of Boston Celtics record-breaking point guard, Isaiah Thomas has passed away. According to reports and Washington State Patrol spokesman Nick King, the 22-year-old veered off the Washington state Interstate-5 freeway at around 5 am PST on Saturday morning (April 15).

Just 15 miles northeast of Thomas’ hometown, Chyna’s 1998 Toyota Camry crashed into a metal Jersey barrier. “All of a sudden it started to drift very casually onto the left shoulder,” King told the Tacoma News Tribune. After hitting a sign post. Chyna Thomas died at the scene and was unfortunately not wearing a seat belt. There were no other cars involved.

According to other reports, Thomas may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The NBA All-Star was informed of his sister’s death during practice on Saturday afternoon (April 15), before his scheduled Sunday playoff-opening game against the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN. Since the tragic news, the Boston Celtics and NBA have issued statements, while teammates, other basketball teams, and fans shared their condolences.

We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts & prayers of the entire organization are with Isaiah & his family. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 16, 2017

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the passing of Chyna Thomas, sister of Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/iPOFte2jzM — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2017

Chyna reportedly attended the School of the Arts in Tacoma, Washington and worked as a Federal Express package handler, according to her Facebook page.