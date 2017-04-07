J. Cole Adds ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ To His Platinum Collection
J. Cole breathes life into that running tagline yet again. The Dreamville leader celebrates the platinum status of his current studio album, 4 Your Eyez Only, on Friday afternoon (April 7). According to Rap-Up, this is the “Deja Vu” rapper’s fourth album to reach that highly-coveted RIAA certification. The project sold 363,000 copies within its first week of release.
Congrats to my brother @jcolenc on his 4th Platinum album. Also congrats to @Dreamville and All producers & musicians who worked on 4YEO. pic.twitter.com/zLWAy2g9Lh
— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) April 7, 2017
The Fayetteville native dropped the critically-acclaimed album on Dec. 9, 2016 with little to no warning. Like his 2014 Forest Hills Drive soundscape, 4 Your Eyez Only solely features Cole’s voice and production credits from Peter Cottontale, Frank Dukes, Deputy and Childish Major.
READ: For Vibe’s First-Ever #VMeetup, J. Cole’s Fans Praise His Genius On His Birthday
Before he heads out on a national trek, Cole announced the premiere of another HBO documentary that’ll debut on the cable network on April 15.