J. Cole breathes life into that running tagline yet again. The Dreamville leader celebrates the platinum status of his current studio album, 4 Your Eyez Only, on Friday afternoon (April 7). According to Rap-Up, this is the “Deja Vu” rapper’s fourth album to reach that highly-coveted RIAA certification. The project sold 363,000 copies within its first week of release.

Congrats to my brother @jcolenc on his 4th Platinum album. Also congrats to @Dreamville and All producers & musicians who worked on 4YEO. pic.twitter.com/zLWAy2g9Lh — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) April 7, 2017

The Fayetteville native dropped the critically-acclaimed album on Dec. 9, 2016 with little to no warning. Like his 2014 Forest Hills Drive soundscape, 4 Your Eyez Only solely features Cole’s voice and production credits from Peter Cottontale, Frank Dukes, Deputy and Childish Major.

Before he heads out on a national trek, Cole announced the premiere of another HBO documentary that’ll debut on the cable network on April 15.