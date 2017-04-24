J. Period Enlists Black Thought, Posdnuos, Pharoahe Monch & Joss Stone To “Rise Up!”

In an era when political activism needs to be translated from the Internet to the streets, producer J. Period comes through in the clutch with a monumental record. With inspirational themes, “Rise Up!” urges Americans to use their voices for encouragement and power against injustice. Period. Black Thought & J. Period struck up the idea for the tracdk while working on The Hamilton Mixtape. The phrase “rise up” actually stems from “My Shot” from the critically acclaimed musical.

“I felt that if we could create compelling music around these issues, we might help light a similar fire in listeners,” Period told Rolling Stone. “These are turbulent times in America, with protests and marches spilling out into the streets in record numbers, and activism on the rise. ‘Rise Up’ was born out of that same energy.”



During his creative process, Period wanted the most legendary poets in the game to help emphasize his touching message to the people. That’s when Posdnuos of De La Soul and Pharoahe Monch put their thoughts into intelligent bars for the record while singer Joss Stone dropped some soulful vocals into the mix.