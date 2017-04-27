James Earl Jones To Receive Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

The man behind the voice, that is James Earl Jones, will be honored as this year’s recipient of a special lifetime achievement award in theater at this year’s Tony Awards, as announced by Deadline.

Although his award is given in purpose for theater, Jones has been recognized as a moving force in television and film as well. The esteemed actor has portrayed King Jaffe Joffer in Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America, as well as encompassing the animated Mufasa, to personify the Lion King character (1994).

His catalogue includes the original television adaptation of Alex Haley’s Roots in The Next Generation series, of which he portrayed Haley in his older years. The actor won a Tony Award in 1987 for Best Actor In A Play for his portrayal of Troy Maxson in Fences. Both of these works have been re-shot and re-released for the current era of art lovers. Denzel Washington and Viola Davis head a silver screen version of Fences, while Laurence Fishbourne, Anika Noni Rose, T.I. and more star in the re-adapted Roots miniseries.

Accompanying his revered catalogue, are the accolades that celebrate the Darth Vader voice-over star’s accomplishments. Jones didn’t receive his first Tony (Best Actor In A Play, 1969) until 12 years post his Broadway debut in 1957. The Great White Hope actor has received a total of two Tony Awards and two nominations in his lifetime. In 1985, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, while seven years late he received the United States Congress’ honor of “National Medal of Arts” in 1992.

The elite actor will be honored at the award show, set to premiere June 11 at 8 p.m. on CBS, with Kevin Spacey as the show’s host.