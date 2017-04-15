After spending some time away from social media, Janet Jackson made a quiet return to Instagram to share a moment with her son Eissa.

Seen on the ‘gram Friday (April 14), the legendary singer posted a photo herself and Eissa with the caption, “My baby and me after nap time.” Jackson’s return comes days after it was announced she parted ways with her husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana. Sources previously told People the couple split in January, after Eissa’s arrival.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

“The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”The source said. “For years, Janet tried to adapt to his culture. Since it’s not a culture she grew up with, it’s been challenging for her. She often felt she disappointed Wissam.”

The singer shared the news of her pregnancy with People in Oct. 2016. “We thank God for our blessing,” she said at the time.

Al Mana shared his own message about Jackson on his website stating, “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” the message reads. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x”

