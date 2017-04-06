Following the finale of Spike TV’s engrossing TIME: The Kalief Browder Story on Wednesday night (Apr. 5), Jay Z and The Weinstein Company seek to shed light on the unjustified death of a figure who ignited the Black Lives Matter movement.

Titled Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, Paramount Network — which changed its name from Spike TV — will serve as part of the driving force alongside the Roc Nation CEO and the Weinstein conglomerate. The six-part series will premiere in 2018, and base its facts off of two passages: “Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It” by Lisa Bloom, and “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin” by his parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Both books analyze the life and death of the then 17-year-old and how his legacy will shape the future.

“This is an important American story. We’re honored that Trayvon’s family has entrusted us to share the truth with the world,” Jay Z said in a press release. “Thank you, again, to Paramount Network/Spike TV for being brave enough to partner with us and tell these complex narratives. It’s through these conversations that we can begin to heal.”

Martin’s parents also expressed their gratitude for the upcoming program. “We are humbled and excited to embark upon this new beginning with Shawn Carter, Harvey, and Paramount. We know this means a lot to this country,” they issued in a press release. “We continue to tell our story in order to unite people. We are very hopeful that this project will bring about a healthy and helpful conversation on the injustices that have divided society. That is also why we started the Trayvon Martin Foundation. We know as parents, that the third act of our son’s legacy is hope.”

According to Kevin Kay, Spike TV’s president, the series will “take a comprehensive look beyond the headlines at the circumstances that caused Trayvon’s senseless death and the movement born out of this tragedy.”