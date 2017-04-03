Alongside Maluma, Enrique Iglesias and Shakira, pop empress Jennifer Lopez is a finalist in the social artist of the year category for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Around this same time last year, Lopez released her self-described feminist anthem “Ain’t Your Mama,” and in one fell swoop came under fire for producing the track with acclaimed music maven and alleged sexual abuser Doctor Luke.

J. Lo Created A “Feminist Anthem” With Alleged Sexual Abuser Dr. Luke

Months later, the singer again found herself in hot water for tweeting “All Lives Matter” in promotion of her Lin-Manuel Miranda-assisted unity anthem “Love Make the World Go Round.” The tweet was almost immediately taken down, but not before it was captured by the Internet that never sleeps.

Is Jenny from the Block deserving of social artist of the year? Sound off in the comments. Or better yet, vote for who you think is worthy, here. The winner is set to be announced on April 27 during the annual awards ceremony.

Dear Jennifer Lopez: All Lives Do Not Matter