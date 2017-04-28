Taking center stage at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami, Jennifer Lopez surprised a behemoth crowd of fans, and fellow recording artists and entertainers by debuting a new ballad “Mirate,” from her forthcoming Spanish-language album. Doing away with her more traditional showstoppers, Lopez swapped her vibrant dance moves for a slow number, leaving her audience in an emotional abyss.

READ: Rappers Tackle Cultural Significance Of Trap Music At Billboard Latin Music Conference

The Shades of Blue star went on to accept two awards, being fêted with the Social Media Artist Award and the coveted Premio de la Estrella Award (Telemundo’s Star Award), live on Telemundo (April 27).

Congrats @jlo! #billboards2017 A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

J. Lo’s Spanish-language LP is being executive produced by ex husband Marc Anthony and MAGNUS Media’s creative team, and will be released under Sony/Magnus Media/Nuyorican this summer. Watch her lovingly accept her Star Award in a way only Jenny from the Block can:

READ: Reggaeton Superstar Maluma Has Twitter To Thank For His Rise To Fame