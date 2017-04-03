Jenny seems to be expanding her “block” as she announced Wednesday (Mar. 29), she would be delivering her first-ever show to “mi gente querida de Republica Dominicana.” Jennifer Lopez’s first show in the Dominican Republic will be held on April 15 in the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. Other artists that have performed on the same stage include the likes of Gente de Zona, Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives, and ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Hola mi gente querida de Republica Dominicana, nos vemos el proximo 15 de Abril en el Histórico Anfiteatro Altos de Chavon, Casa de Campo para mi primer gran concierto en su hermoso Pais. Sera una noche inolvidable. Para mas información visita www.uepatickets.com A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

The singer is also offering hotel packages and individual tickets for the historic show here.

As known, the Boricua’s career is rooted in hip-hop. Her first major gig was as a Fly Girl on In Living Color. She then ventured to land collaborations with the likes of Ja Rule, LL Cool J, French Montana, Big Pun and more. More recently, Drake sampled the 2014 Billboard Icon’s “If You Had My Love” on his Billboard No. 1 album, More Life. But, she’s also working on her first-ever Spanish-language album with production from Marc Anthony.

Regardless of whether she’s traveling to perform in her native country or not, the performer is basking in her Latin roots. Guess it’s true: no matter where she goes, she knows where she came from.

