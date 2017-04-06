Rev. Jesse Jackson thinks there’s common ground between Latinos, particularly Mexicans, building Donald Trump’s proposed border wall and “blacks building slave ships,” according to NBC Latino.

The civil rights activist made his statement in front of a packed crowd at the annual Hispanicize conference, as he urged the black and brown community to stand united in the face of political turmoil. “When we close ranks on common interests, we win. When we don’t, we lose,” he said during his “fireside chat” moderated by UNICEF’S Claudia González Romo.

READ: For When Black & Brown Girls Go Missing & Silence Is An Act Of Violence: A Poetic Tribute

.@RevJJackson: Latinos, Mexicans building border wall is like blacks building slaveships #Hispz17 pic.twitter.com/te5gNmJhSJ — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) April 5, 2017

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder cited voter rights protection, which he deems the “crown jewel” of advancement, as one issue vital to both groups, noting that “the election was lost because black and brown votes were suppressed.”

Read the full recap here.

READ: Poet Elizabeth Acevedo On Why #BlackLivesMatter Should Matter To Latinos