Jesse Williams And Wife File For Divorce After Five Years

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is reportedly filing for divorce from his wife of five years, Aryn Drake-Lee.

According to TMZ, the activist and Lee, a real estate broker, are amicably separating. They have reportedly been separated for quite some time, but wanted to keep things under wraps.

The two married on Sept. 1, 2012, and they have two children together, a son named Maceo and a daughter named Sadie. They met when Drake-Lee was a teacher and Williams was just kick-starting his acting career. They dated for several years before tying the knot.

In an interview with People in 2009, Williams gushed about Drake-Lee’s confidence and independence, stating “She is her own person. Being intelligent and self-made is a big deal for me.” Even more recently, he thanked his now ex-wife for “changing his life” during the 2016 BET Awards, where he was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award.