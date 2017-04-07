Stream Joey Bada$$ ‘ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADASS’ Album

Joey Bada$$ has been working tirelessly to make sure his controversial ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADASS album was just right before he let it go. There was no room for error on this very important release.

The Brooklyn rapper’s official sophomore album is full of strong political messages and relevant issues that address the current climate of the United States. Songs like Joey’s single “Land of the Free” are direct responses to the utter hatred that is being spewed upon many of America’s innocent lives.

The 12-track project features cameos and production by J. Cole, ScHoolBoy Q, Styles P, Kirk Knight, Chuck Strangers, Powers Pleasant, DJ Khalil, LIKE, Statik Selektah and more.

Joey’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADASS is available for purchase now on iTunes.

