Singer John Legend has never been shy about his feelings toward Donald Trump, so although his recent public thrashing of the president on the Time 100 Gala red carpet isn’t surprising, it’s extremely entertaining. In a video tweeted out by an editor for USA Today, Legend leaves no stone unturned when reading the Commander In Chief for filth.

“He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or really anything the job requires.” the Academy-Award winner said. “He doesn’t have any depth about any subject, and he’s also using the office of the president as a way to make money with himself with his businesses, so he’s corrupt. I can’t say anything nice about the guy. I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.”

The La La Land producer was an honoree at the gala and performed “Surefire” from his latest studio album Darkness and Light as well as an a capella rendition of The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows.”

