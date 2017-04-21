John Witherspoon Says Another ‘Friday’ Movie Will Definitely Happen

It’s been 22 years since Ice Cube debuted the cult classic film, Friday, and 15 years since the third part to the comedic movie, Friday After Next, premiered in theaters. With speculation that another reel in the Cubevision canon — reportedly titled “Last Friday” — would go into production in the near future, fans were left to hope and pray that the movie’s birth would come to fruition.

READ: Chris Tucker Unsure About ‘Friday’ Reboot: “I Don’t Think I Can Do Another One”

Now, one of Friday’s most memorable actors shared a bit of news that might ease spectators’ desires. John Witherspoon, who played Cube’s father Willie Jones, confirmed that a Friday follow-up is in the works, TMZ reports.

The 75-year-old wrapped up an interview with Power 95.3 when he revealed the major news. “Cube said they’re going to do another Friday. He said he wanted to meet with me this week, but he couldn’t make it, but we’re going to meet next week and get things together,” he said.

In a 2015 interview with VIBE, actress Angela Means, who played Felicia, shared her thoughts on a possible Friday follow-up.

READ: Hi, Felicia: Catching Up With ‘Friday’ Actress, Angela Means, 20 Years Later

“Cube wants to keep going, but people have moved on and the same people aren’t available at the same rate and don’t have the same time or the same inclination,” she said. “That’s where it is. It’s going to be timely and when it happens, it’ll happen. It’s not like people are opposed to it, but it’s just the nature of the business, just timing. It’s got to be right.”