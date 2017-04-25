Kanye West Reportedly Wanted The N-Word Included On Every ‘WTT’ Song

According to sources, Kanye West had a very controversial plan for the Watch The Throne tracklist. His 2011 collaborative album with JAY Z might be filled with completely different song names—from the version we have today—if Yeezus had his way.

During one recording session, Yeezy was reportedly heard attempting to convince Hov on the notion that each song on WTT have the word n*gga included in it, “so everyone has to say it and they have to confront it.”\

Apparently, Hov wanted to call their smash hit from the album, “Ball So Hard,’ but it was Kanye who urged him to go with “N*ggas In Paris.” Sources close to Kanye and JAY Z have yet to speak on the matter, but we have a feeling this conversation is far from over.

The Watch The Throne talk starts around the 1:48:20 mark during the interview below.