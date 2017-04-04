Kanye West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ Album Makes History

Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo was the talk of the town upon its February 2016 release. Now, the 20-track project garners headlines for another major feat.

According to Pitchfork, Ye’s seventh solo studio project gained the title of the first streaming-only album to reach platinum status. The news site adds that the Chicago native’s album reached three billion streams globally.

The Life Of Pablo, which picked up a Best Rap Album nomination at the 2017 Grammy Awards, featured guest spots from Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kid Cudi, Chris Brown and more.

Stream the critically-acclaimed album below.