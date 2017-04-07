Kap G continues to deliver new music ahead of his forthcoming album, Supa Jefe. After hitting fans with “Freekin N Geekin” and “Rings,” the ATL rapper joined forces with Chris Brown for a club-friendly track dubbed, “I See You.”

Over the bouncy production, Kap offers a woman acquaintance a place to rest and relax while throwing in an attempt at sweeping her off of her feet. Breezy handles hook duties and a stellar third verse.

“Sh-sh-shawty, swing my way/Yo, I just wanted you to come to my place/Yo, I’ma pull up in that i8/Yeah, she just want the wood like a fireplace/I ain’t tryna intervene but how you fit it in them jeans?/I don’t really need a driver, I’ma fu*k you on the Benz/I’ma fu*k you in so style, I’ma fu*k you in Supreme/You know I won’t play around, I ballin’ like Kareem,” Kap raps on the track.

Kap G fans can catch the Atlantic artist on Chris Brown’s The Party tour. “I See You” is available for purchase on all online retailers.