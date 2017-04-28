Katy Perry has a lot of love to share with rappers of all shapes and forms. Through her career, the pop star has collaborated with a number of hip-hop mavens, including Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Juicy J, and most recently rap’s current favorite group — Migos.

As promised, she shows off on her dance floor friendly single “Bon Appétit” with the Atlanta trio. Quavo, Takeoff and Offset all set their trap musings to the EDM inspired production as the topics stick to the length of their… bankrolls and the group’s one-night-stand appeal.

“Bon Appétit” is available for purchase on “iTunes

