Katy Perry is feeling the wrath of the internet. A video of Perry joking about Barack Obama, began circulating the web Sunday (April 30), and no one seems to be laughing.

READ: Katy Perry And Migos Released “Bon Appétit” And It’s Not Trash

Perry made the quip in response to a fan’s Instagram Live comment about her hair. “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair,” Perry says in the video. “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change, bye. See you guys later.”

Perry, whose Twitter bio reads “artist. activist.conscious,” allegedly mentioned the former president because the fan’s username was, “MsBarackObamaAsWell.”

That said, the “Bon Appétit” singer should’ve known that associating hair color with Obama’s skin color is a recipe for disaster.

Peep some of the Twitter reactions of Perry’s joke below.

What did Obama have to do with your hair? Was BLACK the connection @katyperry ?! — Dre.(like Dree) (@NeauxlaDre) April 30, 2017

@katyperry look at this bald headed scalawag ass bitch. . Your lame ass haircut had nothing to do with Obama. Even ur friends didn’t laugh https://t.co/S0GFmZUg7e — Muva moon (@_zolarmoon) April 30, 2017

This bitch Katy Perry said “do you miss Obama oh well times change” ignorance at it’s finest knew i didn’t like that bitch — Tawny (@TawnyW_) April 30, 2017

Not Katy Perry pretending to be a woke activist then making an insensitive joke comparing her hair to Obama pic.twitter.com/uex3jZ8orS — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry talm bout missing Obama but I miss when she had good music. Tbh I don’t really care about the comment I’m just disappointed ‍♀️ — Issa Krista (@KrissyImmaFan) April 30, 2017

@katyperry glad you ruined your own ‘comeback’ already. I’d rather have Obama back in office than you back on the radio any day. — mike (@michaelhornsby) April 30, 2017

What does black hair have to do with Barack Obama? You’re cancelled @katyperry. — Tonio The Divo ♕ (@_JayAntonio) April 30, 2017

It’s been a long time since I cringed as hard as I did when I saw that @katyperry “do you miss Barrack Obama” video pic.twitter.com/Y28dyQf5hE — 🖤🌈 (@fxcktrvmp) April 30, 2017

And she does THAT laugh that whites do when they KNOW exactly what they’re saying. @katyperry you disgust me. — elizabeth (@bettersavor) April 30, 2017

Wow Katy Perry. The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing. — Paris C. (@pariscarerra) April 30, 2017

READ: Katy Perry & Skip Marley Enter ‘Obilvia’ In Her “Chained To The Rhythm” Video