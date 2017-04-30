Bon Appétit: Katy Perry Gets Roasted For Comparing Her Black Hair To Barack Obama

CREDIT: Getty Images

Katy Perry is feeling the wrath of the internet. A video of Perry joking  about Barack Obama, began circulating the web Sunday (April 30), and no one seems to be laughing.

Perry made the quip in response to a fan’s Instagram Live comment about her hair. “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair,” Perry says in the video. “Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change, bye. See you guys later.”

 

Perry, whose Twitter bio reads  “artist. activist.conscious,” allegedly mentioned the former president because the fan’s username was, “MsBarackObamaAsWell.”

That said, the “Bon Appétit” singer should’ve known that associating hair color with Obama’s skin color is a recipe for disaster.

Peep some of the Twitter reactions of Perry’s joke below.

