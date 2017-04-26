Pop star Katy Perry is bringing trap superstars Migos to her upcoming single, “Bon Appetit.”

The track will drop on Friday, Apr. 28, and the cover art already has us intrigued. Perry’s head is on a platter with assorted fruits and vegetables, while Offset, Takeoff and Quavo’s hands are seen reaching onto the platter to pick up something nutritious.

Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17 👩🏼‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/zG3m2ex0Ws — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 26, 2017

In her Twitter caption for the unveiling of the single’s artwork, Perry wrote that the release of the song is “compliments of the chef.”

Perry is no stranger to inviting rappers to spit a few bars on her tracks; Snoop Dogg was featured in “California Gurls,” Kanye West got futuristic in “E.T.” and Juicy J lent his words to “Dark Horse.” Recently, Lil Yachty was on the remix of her latest song “Chained To The Rhythm.”