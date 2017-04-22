Keke Palmer has new music for all her “boss b*ches.” The 23-year-old actress/recording artist teams with Migos rapper, Quavo, on the bouncy single, “Wind Up,” which she debuted Friday (April 20).

READ: The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Is The Soul Author Of Her Truest Gospel

Anyone who follows Palmer on social media knows that she likes to bust a move, and “Wind Up” will definitely make you want to dance.

In fact, her fans are already getting a head start on the #WindUpChallenge.

Wind Up Dance Challenge @KekePalmer This song is boss love!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/BibuEHzG8B — Dylan (@DylanBirks) April 21, 2017

It’s been a year since Palmer debuted her Lauren visual EP, but the Chicago-area native is reportedly working on a new project dropping this summer.

Check out “Wind Up” below.

READ: Keke Palmer Plans To Press Charges Against Trey Songz For Music Video Controversy