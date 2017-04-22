Keke Palmer And Quavo Join Forces On “Wind Up”
Keke Palmer has new music for all her “boss b*ches.” The 23-year-old actress/recording artist teams with Migos rapper, Quavo, on the bouncy single, “Wind Up,” which she debuted Friday (April 20).
Anyone who follows Palmer on social media knows that she likes to bust a move, and “Wind Up” will definitely make you want to dance.
In fact, her fans are already getting a head start on the #WindUpChallenge.
Wind Up Dance Challenge @KekePalmer This song is boss love!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/BibuEHzG8B
— Dylan (@DylanBirks) April 21, 2017
@KekePalmer #WindUp 🚨 ft. @QuavoStuntin @musicallyapp 🗣✨🖤 pic.twitter.com/M7C5RwdYNw
— 🚨 T A B Y A S🚨 (@TabyasJones) April 22, 2017
It’s been a year since Palmer debuted her Lauren visual EP, but the Chicago-area native is reportedly working on a new project dropping this summer.
Check out “Wind Up” below.
