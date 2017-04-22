Keke Palmer And Quavo Join Forces On “Wind Up”

Keke-palmer-wind-up-1492896907
CREDIT: Soundcloud

Keke Palmer has new music for all her “boss b*ches.”  The 23-year-old actress/recording artist teams with Migos rapper, Quavo, on the bouncy single, “Wind Up,” which she debuted Friday (April 20).

READ: The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Is The Soul Author Of Her Truest Gospel

Anyone who follows Palmer on social media knows that she likes to bust a move, and “Wind Up” will definitely make you want to dance.

In fact, her fans are already getting a head start on the #WindUpChallenge.

It’s been a year since Palmer debuted her Lauren visual EP, but the Chicago-area native is reportedly working on a new project dropping this summer.

Check out “Wind Up” below.

 

READ: Keke Palmer Plans To Press Charges Against Trey Songz For Music Video Controversy

Tags: Keke Palmer