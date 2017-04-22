Following the triumphant release of Kendrick Lamar’s latest studio effort, DAMN., the Grammy Award-winning artist held a surprise album signing on Thursday (April 20), where fans got the chance to meet the 29-year-old at a Compton, Calif., Best Buy.

The meet-and-greet, which lasted for several hours, held a significant place in K. Dot’s heart for the simple fact that he was once that eager kid who met their musical inspiration for the first time.

“If I see my favorite artist or someone that I admire, it would give me so much motivation being a 9-year-old or 10-year-old or 20-year-old kid,” Lamar said to Eyewitness News. “I just know what type of fire it would put inside their heart, to continue doing whatever they’re doing. Whether it’s furthering their education or playing sports.”

According to the news site, Compton Mayor Aja Brown also attended the album signing and expressed her gratitude for Lamar’s continued success and presence in his hometown.

“He’s very, very impactful in the way that he wants to help grow his community and to really be present,” Brown said. “He’s not a fly-by-night and he loves his community. He definitely puts his money where his mouth is and most importantly, he brings his time and his presence.”

According to Billboard, DAMN. has moved upwards of half a million units within its first week of release. The project features production from 9th Wonder, The Alchemist, Mike Will Made-It and more.

