Kendrick Lamar’s religious references in his discography have always shined. On his latest album, DAMN., the rapper takes his ongoing relationship with big homie to the new heights with religious references spread out over 14 tracks.

As Genius points out, the Old Testament God is the topic lingering through Kendrick’s mind, as he pinpoints some of life’s biggest gripes like revenge, betrayal, temptation and wealth. Kendrick is aware of his value, but it hasn’t stopped him from speaking to those close to him like his cousin Carl Duckworth, who plays a vital role in feeding the rapper a new religious perspective.

READ: Kendrick Lamar’s Album Had VIBE’s Staff Yelling ‘DAMN.’

His thoughts on Black Israelites and Book of Deuteronomy ring through the project, a far cry from his previous Christianity proclamations on good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp A Butterfly.

DAMN. is a lot to process, but while you do, check out some of the religious references heard on the project.

-with additional reporting by Camille Augustin

—

“DNA.”

“I was born like this, since one like this/Immaculate conception/I transform like this, perform like this/Was Yeshua’s new weapon”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Element:

Kendrick addresses Mary Mother of God, also known as the Virgin Mary. Given that Mary is considered be without sin, this righteous track puts forward Kendrick’s humble brag that he could be seen in the same light as her. He also mentioned Yeshua (Jesus), hinting his alliance to the figure.

“YAH.”

“My cousin called, my cousin Carl Duckworth/ Said know my worth/ And Deuteronomy say that we all been cursed.”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

Deuteronomy 28:45 – “All these curses will come on you. They will pursue you and overtake you until you are destroyed, because you did not obey the Lord and your God and observe the commands and decrees he gave you.”

“FEEL.”

“The world is endin’, I’m done pretendin.'”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

Revelations 1:3 – “Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear, and who keep what is written in it, for the time is near.”

“LOYALTY.”

“Anybody you would die for? That’s what God for.”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

John 3:16 – “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

“PRIDE.”

“I don’t love people enough to put my faith in men.”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

Jeremiah 17:5-6 – “Thus says the Lord: “Cursed is the man who trusts in man and makes flesh his strength, whose heart turns away from the Lord. He is like a shrub in the desert, and shall not see any good come. He shall dwell in the parched places of the wilderness, in an uninhabited salt land.”

“LUST.”

“Lately, in James 4:4 says/ Friend of the world is enemy of the Lord/ Brace yourself, lust is all yours.”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

James 4:4 – “You adulterous people! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Therefore whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.”

“XXX.”

“To the spiritual, my spirit do no better, but I told him/ ‘I can’t sugarcoat the answer for you, this is how I feel/ If somebody kill my son, that mean somebody gettin’ killed.'”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

Leviticus 24:19-22: “And whoever causes an injury to a neighbor must receive the same kind of injury in return: Broken bone for broken bone, eye for eye, tooth for tooth.”

“FEAR.”

“All this money, is God playin’ a joke on me?/ Is it for the moment, and will he see me as Job?/ Take it from me and leave me worse than I was before?”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

Job 6:9 – “That God would be willing to crush me, to let loose his hand and cut off my life!”

“Fear, what happens on Earth stays on Earth/ And I can’t take these feelings with me/ So hopefully they disperse.”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

Colossians 3:2 – “Keep your mind on things above, not on worldly things.”

“GOD.”

“Everything I touch is a damn gold mine.”

CREDIT: Giphy

Corresponding Bible Verse:

Ezekiel 28:4 – “With thy wisdom and with thine understanding thou hast gotten thee riches, and hast gotten gold and silver into thy treasures.”

Stream DAMN. here.

READ: Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Are Positively Comical